The following list was compiled from reports from area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Bryant Clary, 36, of the 2000 block of Lancaster Avenue was charged Thursday with first-degree wanton endangerment.
• Andrew N. Derington, 31, of the 1300 block of Gilbert Lane was charged Thursday with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (meth).
• Cash and stamps worth $1,153 were reported stolen in a Thursday burglary at Craves Elementary School, 2741 W. Fifth St.
