The following list was compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Jackie M. Sanders, 33, of the 800 block of George St., was charged Sunday with second-degree burglary.
• Rance L. Smith, 46, of the 1000 block of West Third St., was charged Sunday with second-degree burglary, second-degree unlawful imprisonment, and trafficking in synthetic drugs.
• Eric B. Chester, 26, of Morgantown, was charged Saturday with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (methamphetamine), drug paraphernalia (buy/possess), and theft by unlawful taking.
