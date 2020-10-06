The following list was compiled from reports from area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Sara Scarberry, 35, of the 1800 block of Willis Avenue was charged Sunday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance.
• Ecaterina G. Robertson, 31, of the 400 block of Sutton Lane was charged Sunday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Stephen Anderson, 55, of the 700 block of Princeton Parkway was charged Saturday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Renee L. Bittel, 61, of the 500 block of Hathaway Street was charged Saturday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Christine L. Curry, 31, of the 500 block of Hathaway Street was charged Saturday with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (meth).
• Ry Riney, 26, of the 3900 block of Rudy Martin Drive was charged Saturday with second-degree strangulation.
• An Accessport Cobb V.3 Tuner worth $1,500 was reported stolen Saturday from a vehicle parked in the 300 block of East Ninth Street.
• A smart phone worth $1,000 was reported stolen Sunday in a parking lot in the 3200 block of Frederica Street.
• An iPhone, a smart phone, a laptop computer, a security camera and personal documents were reported stolen in a Friday burglary at a home in the 2000 block of West Fourth Street.
• Nothing was taken in a Friday burglary at an office building in the 3000 block of Kentucky 54.
• A Nissan Sentra worth $13,000 was reported stolen Friday from a home in the 1000 block of West Parrish Avenue.
• A cell phone worth $50 was reported stolen in a Friday robbery in the 900 block of Crabtree Avenue.
• A motor vehicle registration plate was reported stolen Friday from a vehicle parked in the 2800 block of Warehouse Road.
• A Chevrolet Silverado worth $35,000 was reported stolen Saturday from U-Haul, 2815 W. Parrish Ave.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• An iPad worth $500 was reported stolen Sunday from Five Star, 3100 W. Parrish Ave.
• A Biden-Harris political sign was reported stolen Sunday from 11900 block of Kentucky 764.
• Various items were reported stolen in a Sunday burglary at a home in the 10300 block of Possum Trot Road.
• An XBox was reported stolen in a Saturday burglary at a home in the 2200 block of Arlington Park Drive.
• Two catalytic converters were reported stolen Friday from vehicles parked at Tri State Mailing, 3216 Alvey Park Drive E.
• A ladder was reported stolen Friday from Green Acres Trailer Park, 4032 Park Drive.
• Two mailed packages containing gloves were reported stolen Friday from a home in the 5300 block of Graham Lane.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.