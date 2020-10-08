The following list was compiled from reports from area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Shana L. Carpenter, 32, of the 1800 block of Willis Avenue was charged Tuesday with theft of identity and first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Bryan Feldpausch, 40, of the 1200 block of East Sixth Street was charged Tuesday with second-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument.
• A wallet and a pair of shoes were reported stolen in a Wednesday robbery in the 900 block of Conway Avenue.
• A Harley-Davidson motorcycle worth $15,000 was reported stolen Tuesday from a home in the 500 block of Poindexter Street.
• A motor vehicle registration sticker was reported stolen Tuesday from a vehicle parked at a home in the 2200 block of Carter Road.
• A Jeep Patriot
worth $3,000 was reported stolen Tuesday from a home in the 1500 block of East 19th Street. The vehicle was recovered.
• Cash, a handgun and a set of keys worth $751 were reported stolen in a Tuesday burglary at a home in the 100 block of Stockton Drive.
Traffic accidents
• A sport utility vehicle driven by Cung P. Lian, 34, of the 2900 block of Allen Street struck a utility pole and overturned at 9:41 a.m. Sunday in the 2900 block of Allen Street. Lian was treated for injuries at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital and released.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• Robert Gerhard, 60, of Tulsa, Oklahoma, was charged Wednesday with possession of firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a defaced firearm and first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Nicholas C. Howell, 38, of the 1200 block of Woodmere Lane was charged Tuesday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• A laptop computer was reported stolen Tuesday from Grime Stoppers, 2641 Veach Road.
