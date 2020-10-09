The following list was compiled from reports from area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Amanda Spencer, 39, of the 2300 block of Secretariat Drive was charged Thursday with driving under the influence and first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Matiah Mazaiegos, 37, of the 1100 block of Locust Street was charged Wednesday with driving under the influence.
• Michael Shelton, 49, of the 100 bock of East 19th Street was charged Wednesday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• A catalytic converter worth $600 was reported stolen Tuesday from a vehicle parked in the 1200 block of Jackson Street.
• An iPad Pro worth $800 was reported stolen Wednesday from Steve Jones Chrysler Dodge, 322, W. Fourth St.
• A debit card was reported stolen Wednesday from a home in the 400 block of East 23rd Street.
Traffic accidents
• A car driven by Matthew Newton, 25, of the 2500 block of Ebach Street struck a bicycle ridden by Trayvon Krause, 10, of the 600 block of Orchard Street at 1:36 p.m. Wednesday in the 1700 block of West Fourth Street. Krause was treated for injuries at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital and released.
• A pedestrian, Michelle L. McKinney, 45, of the 1300 block of Burlew Boulevard was struck by what appeared to be a Chevrolet Blazer that fled the scene at 1:33 p.m. Wednesday on Mill Avenue near East 21st Street. McKinney was treated for injuries at OHRH and released.
• A pickup truck driven by Patricia E. Bertke, 56, of Reynolds Station struck a city bus driven by Twyla G. Carter, 53, of the 4100 block of Whitetail Court at 3:24 p.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of Leitchfield Road. Bertke was treated for injuries at OHRH and released.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• James D. Wallisa, 38, of Loogootee, Indiana, was charged Thursday with first-degree fleeing/evading police (motor vehicle), first-degree wanton endangerment and driving under the influence.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.