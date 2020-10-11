The following list was compiled from reports from area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Jonathan T. Brown, 19 of the 400 block of Jed Place was charged Saturday with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (carfentanil or fentanyl derivatives), trafficking in marijuana (8 ounces to 5 pounds) and receiving stolen property (firearm).
• Kaydn E. Davidson, 20, of the 300 block of Hale Avenue was charged Saturday with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (carfentanil or fentanyl derivatives), trafficking in marijuana (8 ounces to 5 pounds) and receiving stolen property (firearm).
• Jonathan D. Stallings, 20, of 2600 block of Windsor Avenue was charged Saturday with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (carfentanil or fentanyl derivatives), trafficking in marijuana (8 ounces to 5 pounds) and receiving stolen property (firearm).
