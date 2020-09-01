The following list was compiled from reports from area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Caitlin A. Hobgood, 28, of the 1800 block of West Second Street was charged Friday with driving under the influence.
• A lockbox, prescription drugs and personal documents worth $840 were reported stolen in a Friday burglary at a home in the 800 block of Hall Street.
• A lockbox with a gold necklace, prescription drugs, cash and personal documents, and a radio mount worth $381 were reported stolen Friday from a home in the 400 block of West Legion Boulevard.
• Nothing was taken in a Friday burglary at a home in the 2600 block of Daviess Street.
• Two push mowers and a gas can worth $620 were reported stolen Friday from the 800 block of Triplett Street.
• Various pieces of jewelry, clothing, shoes, a hairdryer and hair care products, tanning lotion and perfume worth $3,300 were reported stolen Saturday from a home in the 200 block of Keystone Court.
• Prescription drugs were reported stolen in a Saturday burglary at a home in the 1900 block of McCulloch Avenue.
Traffic accidents
• Two vehicles collided at 4:42 p.m. Friday in the 2300 block of Fairview Drive. They were a car driven by Cayden Moorman, 17, of the 4100 block of Yewells Landing and a car driven by Ema Lee, 17, of the 2800 block of Turfway Drive. Lee Moorman and Moorman’s passengers, Janson Raymer and Dalton Pollard, were treated for injuries at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital and released.
• A sport utility vehicle driven by Irma N. Juan, 29, of the 6900 block of Kris Avenue struck a pedestrian, Kenneth R. Holmes, 71, of the 2900 block of Yale Place 3:20 p.m. Saturday on Frederica Street near Scherm Road. Holmes was treated for injuries at OHRH and released.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• Glendle W. Cain III, 28, of the 3000 block of Silks Cove was charged Sunday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Megan L. Cook, 22, of Lexington, was charged Monday with receiving stolen property under $10,000.
• A motor vehicle license plate was reported stolen Sunday from a vehicle parked in the 10400 block of Hall School Road.
• A purse was reported stolen Saturday from a vehicle parked in a garage in the 5500 block of Mulberry Place.
• A smart phone was reported stolen Friday from a home in the 4400 block of U.S. 60 West.
Kentucky State Police
• Kelly M. Presley, 42, of the 100 block of Plum Street was charged Sunday with first-degree promoting contraband and driving under the influence.
