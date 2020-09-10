The following list was compiled from reports from area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Barry B. Wilson, 64, of the 1200 block of Wayside Drive West was charged Tuesday with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (meth).
• Laura C. Harvey, 35, address unknown, was charged Tuesday with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (meth).
• Bradley E. Underwood, 51, of the 400 block of West Ninth Street was charged Tuesday with third-degree burglary.
• A juvenile was charged Saturday with receiving stolen property under $10,000.
•A juvenile was charged Friday with first-degree wanton endangerment.
• A Chevrolet Cobalt worth $2,500 was reported stolen Wednesday from a home in the 2600 block of West Eighth Street.
• A scooter worth $600 was reported stolen Tuesday from a home in the 3200 block of Old Hartford Road.
• A purse, an e-reader tablet, two key fobs, debit and credit cards were reported stolen Tuesday from a vehicle parked at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital, 1201 Pleasant Valley Road.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• Christopher M. Beaty, 39, of the 1900 block of Circle Avenue was charged Tuesday with driving under the influence.
• Craig A. Woodward, 53, of the 3200 block of Old Hartford Road was charged Tuesday with driving under the influences.
• A Social Security card and a check were reported stolen Tuesday from a home in the 6500 block of U.S. 231.
Traffic accidents
• A golf cart driven by Renee A. Williams, 52, of the 7300 block of Hobbs Road struck a bicycle ridden by Felix Weber, 3, of Evansville at 3:03 p.m. Sunday at Diamond Lake Resort. Weber was treated for injuries at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital and released.
• A car driven by Aye A. Win, 61, of Fort Wayne, Indiana, lost control and struck several headstones on Aug. 26 at St. Peters Cemetery on Sauer Lane. Win was treated for injuries at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital and released.
• Two vehicles collided at 6:53 p.m. Aug. 29 in the 5300 block of Kentucky 144. They were a pickup truck driven by Michael W. Gardiner, 61, of the 1900 block of McCulloch Avenue and a sport utility vehicle driven by James W. Ratliff, 38, of the 700 block of Belmar Drive. Ratliff was treated for injuries at OHRH and released.
• A motorcycle driven by Robert W. Hoffman, 50, of Drakesboro crashed at 7 p.m. Aug. 30 in the 8300 block of U.S. 231. Hoffman was treated for injuries at OHRH and released.
• A car driven by Gregory S. McGee, 35, of the 5400 block of Sturgeon Avenue left the road and struck a ditch and a fence at 3:50 a.m. Aug. 30 in the 5200 block of West Fifth Street Road. McGee was treated for injuries at OHRH and released.
• A car driven by Kaitlin N. Clark, 21, of Richmond lost control and struck a guardrail at 6:24 p.m. Aug. 31 on U.S. 60. Clark was treated for injuries at OHRH and released.
• Cory S. Brown, 13, of Utica was injured when he fell from a four-wheeler frame with wheels that was being towed 5:10 p.m. Thursday in the 9000 block of Miller Murphy Road. Brown was treated for injuries at OHRH and released.
