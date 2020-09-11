The following list was compiled from reports from area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• William G. Phelps, 30, homeless, was charged Thursday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Troy Carter, 38, of the 600 block of Hughes Avenue was charged Wednesday with second-degree burglary.
• Tabitha H. Gregory, 34, of the 2200 block of East 19th Street was charged Wednesday with theft by unlawful taking over $500 and first-degree promoting contraband.
• Prescription drugs worth $30 were reported stolen Monday from a home in the 3300 block of Deer Trail.
• Two money orders and a check worth $1,375 were reported stolen Tuesday from Home Realty Inc., 3424 Frederica St.
• A purse, a wallet, a wedding ring and credit cards were reported stolen Wednesday from a vehicle parked in the 1500 block of Breckenridge Street.
• A cell phone and accessories worth $3,000 were reported stolen Wednesday from a business in the 1700 block of Scherm Road. The business was not identified in reports.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• Williams E. Allen, 23, of the 1700 block of Epworth Lane was charged Wednesday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Tools were reported stolen Wednesday from a home in the 2600 block of Greenback Road.
• Tools were reported stolen Wednesday from Rural King Supply, 801 Commerce Drive.
• A trailer was reported stolen Wednesday from a home in the 1800 block of McCulloch Avenue.
