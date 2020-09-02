The following list was compiled from reports from area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Jessica N. Gish, 35, of the 4700 block of Farmview Drive was charged Tuesday with driving under the influence.
• Gerald A. Spencer III, 28, of the 5400 block of Red Mile Loop was charged Monday with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (meth), first-degree wanton endangerment and driving under the influence.
• Shilo A. Bigness, 41, of North Vernon, Indiana, was charged Monday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Jason S. Carman, 37, homeless, was charged Monday with second-degree escape.
• Bradley E. Underwood, 51, of the 400 block of West Ninth Street was charged Tuesday with third-degree burglary.
• Clothing worth $1,370 was reported stolen Monday from Kentucky Wesleyan College, 3000 Frederica St.
• A rape was reported Tuesday on Yale Place. The victim reported being raped by an acquaintance.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• Glendle W. Cain III, 28, of the 3000 block of Silks Cove was charged Sunday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Megan L. Cook, 22, was charged Monday with receiving stolen property under $10,000.
• Christie S. Middleton, 48, of Whitesville was charged Monday with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (meth) and first-degree possession of a controlled substance (drug unspecified).
• A motor vehicle license plate was reported stolen Sunday from a vehicle parked in the 10400 block of Hall School Road.
• A purse was reported stolen Saturday from a vehicle parked in a garage in the 5500 block of Mulberry Place.
• A smartphone was reported stolen Friday from a home in the 4400 block of U.S. 60 West.
Kentucky State Police
• Kelly M. Presley, 42, of the 100 block of Plum Street was charged Sunday with first-degree promoting contraband and driving under the influence.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.