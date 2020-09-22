The following list was compiled from reports from area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• David W. Franz, 48, of the 600 block of Carter Road was charged Sunday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• A motor vehicle plate was reported stolen Friday from a vehicle parked in the 7300 block of Knottsville Mt. Zion Road.
• Merchandise worth $750 was reported stolen Friday from Ross, 2610 Calumet Trace.
• A laptop computer, a television and several totes containing clothing, purses and other items were reported stolen Friday from AAA Rent-A-Space, 2731 W. Fourth St.
• Nothing was taken in a Sunday burglary at a home in the 2300 block of Carter Road.
• An iPhone worth $400 was reported stolen Saturday in a robbery in the 400 block of Carter Road.
• An iPad Pro worth $600 was reported stolen in a Saturday burglary at a home in the 3100 block of Allen Street.
• Children’s toys of undetermined value were reported stolen Saturday from Big Bang Games and Comics, 4786 Frederica St.
• Cash in the amount of $2,000 was reported stolen in a Saturday burglary at a home in the 200 block of East 27th Street.
• A bicycle worth $1,000 was reported stolen Saturday from Quicky Mart, 2630 W. Parrish Ave.
• A catalytic converter worth $800 was reported stolen Friday from a vehicle parked in the 400 block of Park Plaza Drive.
Traffic accidents
• A Nissan Rogue driven by Chris Tiahrt, 60, of the 2200 block of Yewells Landing South was struck by an unknown vehicle that fled the scene at 2:27 p.m. Friday on Triplett Street near East 18th Street. Tiahrt reported pain in his neck, shoulder and back and was taken to Owensboro Health Regional Hospital for examination.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• Christopher S. Lawson, 29, of Maceo was charged Sunday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth) and tampering with physical evidence.
• Keys and jewelry were reported stolen Friday from Best Western, 1018 Goetz Drive.
• A Chevrolet Trailblazer was reported stolen Saturday from a worksite in the 2800 block of Newbolt Road.
• A camper trailer was reported stolen Saturday from a home in the 3900 block of Godwin Road.
Traffic accidents
• A motorcycle driven by Daniel A. Coombs, 37, of Philpot went down in the road to avoid a collision at 5:18 p.m. Thursday on Kentucky 144. Reports say Coombs suffered minor injuries in the incident.
