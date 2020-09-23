The following list was compiled from reports from area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• A juvenile was charged Saturday with theft by unlawful taking of more than $500.
• Stephen D. Mayfield, 22, of the 100 block of Stockton Drive was charged Monday with first-degree burglary.
• Shoes, socks and a sports bag worth $521 were reported stolen Monday from Shoe Carnival, 5241 Frederica St.
• Chrome water shutoff valves of undetermined value were reported stolen Monday from a construction site in the 1900 block of Pleasant Valley Road.
• A trailer worth $750 was reported stolen Monday from a home in the 1400 block of Standish Place.
• A mailed package containing a motorcycle registration plate was reported stolen Monday from a home in the 2500 block of Palomino Place.
• Blinds, an XBox, game controllers, two cookie sheets and several packages of baby wipes worth $1,045 were reported stolen Sunday from a home in the 900 block of Sutherland Avenue.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• A trailer was reported stolen Monday from a home in the 400 block of Reid Road.
• A handgun was reported stolen Monday from a home in the 0-100 block of Fielden Avenue.
• Construction materials were reported stolen Monday from the 3700 block of Earls Lane.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.