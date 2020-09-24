Owensboro Police Department

• A juvenile was charged Monday with third-degree assault.

• A pressure washer worth $300 was reported stolen Sunday from a home in the 400 block of Lisbon Drive.

• A cell phone worth $600 was reported stolen in a Monday robbery at Kendall-Perkins Park, 1201 West Fifth St.

•Nothing was taken in a Tuesday burglary at a home in the 400 block of East 16th Street.

• A handheld radio and carrying case worth $1,200 was reported stolen Tuesday from Smother’s Park, 101 West Veterans Blvd.

Daviess County Sheriff’s Department

• Robert J. Taylor, 52, of the 3500 block of West Parrish Avenue was charged Tuesday with first-degree strangulation.

• Ryuan A. Goatee, 21, of the 6300 block of Valley Brook Trace was charged Tuesday with first-degree fleeing/evading police.

• Delana N. Johnson, 46,of Calhoun, was charged Tuesday with driving under the influence.

• A handgun was reported stolen Tuesday from a vehicle parked in the 300 block of Camden Road.

• A weedeater and two chainsaws were reported stolen in a Tuesday burglary at a garage in the 4800 block of Veach Road.

• A handgun worth $300 was reported stolen in a Tuesday burglary at a home in the 5100 block of Haycraft Road.

• A Nintendo Switch, game controllers, e-cigarettes and other items were reported stolen in a Tuesday burglary at a home in the 200 block of Oak Drive.