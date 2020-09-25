The following list was compiled from reports from area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Cody Moore-Jackson, 26, of the 4600 block of Towne Square Court was charged Thursday with first-degree wanton endangerment.
• Jontaya R. Buckner, 23, of the 2600 block of West Ninth Street was charged Wednesday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Daniel W. Grant, 45, of the 1000 block of West Seventh Street was charged Wednesday with driving under the influence, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth) and first-degree possession of a controlled substance (heroin).
• A juvenile was charged Tuesday with theft by unlawful taking (auto) over $500.
• Jesse D. Henry, 52, of the 300 block of East Third Street was charged Wednesday with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (meth) and first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (fentanyl).
• An iPad worth $550 was reported stolen Wednesday from a vehicle parked in the 1000 block of Burlew Boulevard.
• An air compressor, a toolbox, tools and fishing poles worth $659 were reported stolen Wednesday from the 900 block of East Sixth Street.
• Nothing was taken in a Wednesday burglary at Precious Blood Catholic Church, 3306 Fenmore St.
• A rifle worth $800 was reported stolen Wednesday from a home in the 2400 block of Mayfair Avenue.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• A trailer containing a golf cart was reported stolen Wednesday from the 3000 block of Alvey Park Drive West.
• A firearm was reported stolen Wednesday from a home in the 2300 block of Keenland Parkway.
Kentucky State Police
• John T. Porter, 38, of the 500 block of Clay Street was charged Wednesday with driving under the influence.
