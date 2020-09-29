The following list was compiled from reports from area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Ryan Barrea, 25, homeless, was charged Sunday with driving under the influence.
• First-degree sodomy of a minor less than 12 years old was reported on Sunday on East 19th Street.
• Second-degree criminal abuse of a child 12 years old or under was reported Friday in the 400 block of Center Street.
• A jar of coins worth $1 was reported stolen on Saturday after a burglary at West End Shell, 2125 W. Second St.
• Theft of a motor vehicle registration plate was reported stolen on Saturday in the 1000 block of Holly Avenue.
• A Bowie knife and a survival knife worth $100 were reported stolen on Saturday from a vehicle in 2000 block of West Third Street.
• A wallet worth $30 and $440 in cash were reported stolen Saturday at 231 Motel, 1640 Triplett St.
• A handgun worth $600 and Apple Airpods worth $280 were reported stolen Saturday in the 2600 block of Sunrise Drive.
• A patio set worth $450 and two 12-inch subwoofers worth $600 were reported stolen Saturday in the 1100 block of West Third Street.
• Cash in the amount of $3,500 was reported stolen from a vehicle Saturday in the 2300 block of Omaha Court.
• Rolled quarters in the amount of $500 were reported stolen Sunday in the 3100 block of Burlew Boulevard.
• A black bookbag with miscellaneous items inside worth $150 was reported stolen Sunday in the 800 block of George Street.
• Nothing was reported stolen from a burglary Sunday at Southern Glazer Wine & Spirits, 1921 W. Second St.
