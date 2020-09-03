The following list was compiled from reports from area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Austin T. Myers, 23, of the 1400 block of Bowie Trail was charged Wednesday with driving under the influence.
• James A. Canary, 32, of the 300 block of Hale Avenue was charged Tuesday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Randy Patton, 32, of the 1600 block of Manor Court was charged Tuesday with driving under the influence.
• Tools and power tools worth $18,150 were reported stolen Tuesday from a commercial building in the 3200 block of Warehouse Road.
• Cash in the amount of $7,000 was reported stolen Sunday from Denny’s, 4545 Frederica St.
• A bank card was reported stolen in a Tuesday robbery at a home in the 400 block of Center Street. The victim told police two unknown individuals brandished a handgun and stole the bank card.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• Lorenzo Pascual, 29, of the 600 block of Chuck Gray Court was charged Tuesday with driving under the influence.
