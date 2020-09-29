The following list was compiled from reports from area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
Cash in the amount of $550 was reported stolen Monday from the Family Dollar, 1501 W. Second St.
A 1992 Ford Econoline E150 worth $3,500 was reported stolen Monday in the 500 block of Frederica Street.
Two catalytic converters — one from a 2005 Ford van and the other from a 2011 Ford van — valued at $1,000 were reported stolen Monday from Floor Concepts, 3100 New Hartford Road.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
A driver-side power window and lock control panel was reported stolen from a 2009 Nissan Armada on Monday in the 5400 block of Kentucky 54.
