The following list was compiled from reports from area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• A television worth $150 was reported stolen Wednesday from a home in the 2700 block of McFarland Avenue.
• Wheels and tires worth $3,000 were reported stolen Wednesday from a home in the 3500 block of Monticello Drive.
• A Kia Sorento worth $18,155 was reported stolen Wednesday from Hertz, 5051 Frederica St.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• Austin Mullins, 27, of the 5300 block of Graham Lane, was charged Wednesday with first-degree criminal mischief.
• A mailbox and a speed limit sign sustained vandalism damage Wednesday in the 5400 block of Jones Road.
• A camper awning worth about $600 was reported stolen Wednesday from Owensboro RV, 3810 W. Parrish Ave.
