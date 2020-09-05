The following list was compiled from reports from area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• George W. Aubrey Sr., 72, of the 500 block of Hathaway Street was charged Friday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Jayla K. Miller, 27, homeless, was charged Friday with theft by unlawful taking over $500, receiving stolen property over $500, tampering with physical evidence and engaging in organized crime.
• Cody Willoughby, 27, homeless was charged Friday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Madyson T. Brown, 18, of the 300 block of Whittier Drive was charged Thursday with driving under the influence.
• Christopher S. McRath, 37, of the 1900 block of East 17th Street was charged Friday with second-degree strangulation.
• Marcus Calhoun, 36, of the 700 block of Colorado Drive was charged Thursday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• A juvenile was charged Friday with first-degree wanton endangerment and driving under the influence.
• Wood flooring and a spare tire worth $750 were reported stolen Thursday from a home in the 3900 block of Carpenter Drive.
• Cash in the amount $2,000 and a wallet were reported stolen Thursday from Wal-Mart, 3151 Kentucky 54.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• Several boxes of e-cigarettes, cartons of cigarettes and packs of cigarettes worth $800 were reported stolen in a Thursday burglary at Masonville Food Mart, 6520 U.S. 231.
• A vehicle sustained vandalism damage Thursday when its tire was slashed in the 9900 block of Oak Street.
Kentucky State Police
• Gary D. Adams, 54, of the 200 block of Hughes Avenue was charged Thursday with driving under the influence.
