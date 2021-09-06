The following list was compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Christopher S. Bartlett, 24, of the 1400 block of Pearl St., was charged Sunday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine); drug paraphernalia (buy/possess); two counts of failure to appear; and non-payment of court costs.
• Eric R. Hester, 41, of the 600 block of Chuck Gray Court, was charged Sunday with first-degree strangulation; and fourth-degree assault (domestic violence).
• Melissa A. Bolmer, 41, of the 3800 block of Brentwood Drive, was charged Sunday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine); drug paraphernalia (buy/possess); public intoxication; and endangering the welfare of a minor.
Kentucky State Police
• Brian L. Calloway, 52 of the 200 block of Irene Ave., was charged Sunday with driving under the influence; first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine); failure to produce insurance card; drug paraphernalia (buy/possess); failure to illuminate head lamps; no tail lamps; rear license not illuminated; careless driving; and failure to or improper signal.
