The following list was compiled from reports from area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• A juvenile was charged Monday with driving under the influence.
• An incident of sexual abuse was reported Friday on Scherm Road. Reports say the victim reported being abused by an acquaintance.
• A security camera kit worth $759 was reported stolen Friday from Menard’s 3001 Heartland Crossing Blvd.
• Nothing was taken in a Thursday burglary at West Fifth Street Bluegrass Self-Storage, 1512 W. Fifth St.
• An unknown amount of property was reported stolen in a Monday burglary at a home in the 2200 block of East 19th Street.
• Social Security Cards and a phone card were reported stolen in a Monday burglary at a home in the 1800 block of Triplett Street.
• A Ford Explorer worth $8,000 was reported stolen Monday from a home in the 600 block of Plum Street. The vehicle was recovered.
• A Jeep Liberty worth $7,500 was reported stolen Sunday from home in the 2200 block of West First Street.
• A wallet, prescription drugs and cash worth $551 were reported stolen Sunday from a vehicle parked in the 1200 block of Walnut Street.
• A vehicle sustained $1,200 in vandalism damage when it was shot while parked Sunday at Club DNR, 2210 W. Second St.
• A laptop computer, an e-reader tablet, multiple flash drives, computer cables and a backpack worth $1,190 were reported stolen Saturday from a vehicle parked at Home Depot, 5150 U.S. 431.
• Two televisions, a cooler and roller blades worth $655 were reported stolen Saturday from a rental storage facility in the 2400 block of O’Bryan Boulevard.
• Cash, women’s clothing, a stamp collection, a purse and a smart phone were reported stolen in a Saturday burglary at a home in the 2200 block of Bluff Avenue.
Traffic accidents
• A pickup truck driven by Milandra Tong, 23, of the 1700 block of Virginia Court struck a pedestrian, Rosemary Conder, 63, of the 200 block of West Second Street at 9:33 a.m. Monday on West Third Street near St. Ann Street. Conder was treated for injuries at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital and released.
• Two vehicles collided at 2:56 p.m. Saturday on West Third Street near St. Elizabeth Street. They were a car driven by Scarlet N. Vitek, 21, of Beaver Dam and a sport utility vehicle driven by Melvin R. Collier, 77, of Evansville. Collier and his passenger, Alverna W. Dulin, were treated for injuries at OHRH and released.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• John C. Quisenberry, 21, of the 4000 block of Reliant Circle was charged Monday with driving under the influence.
• Matthew L. Shelton, 25, of Utica was charged Monday with receiving stolen property under $10,000.
• Prescription drugs were reported stolen Monday from a home in the 3900 block of Reliant Circle.
• A burglary was reported Monday at a home in the 2200 block of East 19th Street. Reports say a suspect kicked in the door of a residence but fled when confronted.
• A cell phone was reported stolen Saturday from Texas Roadhouse, 943 Moseley Road.
• A purse, cash and a passport worth $600 were reported stolen Saturday from a vehicle parked in the 7300 block of French Island Road.
• A pack of cigarettes was reported stolen Saturday from a vehicle parked in the 7200 block of Donald Avenue.
• A lawnmower and trailer worth $5,500 were reported stolen Saturday from a garage in the 9200 block of Kelly Cemetery Road.
• An assault was reported Saturday in the 4500 block of Springlane Drive. Reports say the victim was struck and knocked unconscious by an acquaintance, who stole the victim’s watch and $300 in cash.
• Cash in the amount of $5,000 was reported stolen Friday from a home in the 4700 block of Doe Run.
