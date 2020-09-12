The following list was compiled from reports from area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Dorothy Horne-Brooks, 32, of the 1800 block of Triplett Street was charged Friday with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (meth).
• Stephanie K. Dickens, 45, of the 1600 block of West Third Street was charged Friday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Deon Allen, 18, of the 2000 block of Arlington Park Boulevard was charged Friday with first-degree robbery, first-degree wanton endangerment, first-degree fleeing/evading police, third-degree assault and second-degree robbery.
• Shaun Fry, 40, of the 1400 block of Booth Avenue was charged Thursday with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (meth).
• Diana Adkins, 34, address unknown, was charged Thursday with failure to comply with the sex offender registry.
• A juvenile was charged Wednesday with first-degree burglary.
• Doors, building supplies, a medicine cabinet and other items worth $596 were reported stolen in a Thursday burglary at a home in the 1600 block of West Fourth Street.
• A handgun worth $529 was reported stolen Thursday from a home in the 700 block of Pennbrooke Avenue.
• A trailer of building supplies worth $3,700 was reported stolen Thursday from a construction site in the 400 block of Sutton Lane.
• A smart phone worth $1,000 was reported stolen Wednesday from a home in the 800 block of Bolivar Street.
• Cash in the amount of $3,000 was reported stolen Wednesday from a vehicle parked in the 1200 block of West Ninth Street.
• A iPhone, a safe and diamond earrings worth $1,625 were reported stolen Friday from a home in the 2200 block of Carter Road.
• Cash and a smart phone worth $860 were reported stolen Friday from the Cadillac Motel, 1311 W. Second St.
• A handgun worth $400 was reported stolen Thursday from a home in the 4000 block of Horseshoe Trace.
