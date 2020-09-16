The following list was compiled from reports from area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• George T. Quarles, 45, of Hopkinsville was charged Tuesday with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (cocaine).
• David A. Smith, 39, of the 600 block of West Byers Avenue was charged Tuesday with second-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument, third-degree burglary and receiving stolen property under $10,000.
• Andrew L. Coons, 30, of the 2000 block of Alexander Avenue was charged Monday with second-degree strangulation.
• Amber D. Colburn, 23, of the 2600 block of Wimsatt Court was charged Monday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance.
• Elijah J. Vansickle, 18, of Evansville was charged Monday with theft of a firearm.
• Deonte Holland, 27, address unknown was charged Monday with first-degree fleeing/evading police, first-degree wanton endangerment and theft by unlawful taking over $500.
• A generator worth $500 was reported stolen in a Monday burglary at a non-attached garage in the 2600 block of East Victory Court.
• A scooter worth $950 was reported stolen Monday from a parking lot in the 1600 block of Starlite Drive.
• A mailed package containing a TV wall mount worth $18 was reported stolen Monday from a home in the 1000 block of West Parrish Avenue.
• A handgun worth $189 was reported stolen Monday from a home in the 2700 block of Griffith Avenue.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• Alexis C. Mauricio, 23 of the 4700 block of Towne Square Court was charged Sunday with driving under the influence.
• Devin L. Dean, 22, of the 2100 block Arlington Park Drive was charged Monday with first-degree robbery.
• Tools sets, a chainsaw and clothes were reported stolen Monday from a vehicle parked in the 2000 block of Keenland Parkway.
• An undetermined amount of change was reported stolen in a Monday burglary at a home in the 2500 block of Burton Road.
• A scooter was reported Saturday from a home in the 1000 block of Pleasure Point East.
• A vehicle sustained vandalism damage when its windows were busted Friday in the 200 block of Tamarack Road.
• Various firearms were reported stolen Friday from a home in the 9000 block of Kentucky 815.
• A rifle was reported Friday from a vehicle parked in the 400 block of Kentucky 1554.
