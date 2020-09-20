The following list was compiled from reports from area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Christopher E. Barnett, 55, of the 1800 block of Triplett Street was charged Friday with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (meth), first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (heroin) and trafficking in a controlled substance within 1,000 feet of a school.
• Christopher S. Bartlett, 23, of the 1400 block of Pearl Street was charged Friday with driving under the influence.
• Brian L. Bloomer, 42, of the 1900 block of Graham Lane East was charged Saturday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Cameron Hocker, 28, of the 4000 block of Gemini Drive was charged Saturday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Barbara Reed, 37, of 4500 block of Frederica Street was charged Saturday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (cocaine).
• Bobby Joe Roberts II, 28, of the 2000 block of Graham Lane East was charged Saturday with possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• Dalton S. Gordon, 23, homeless was charged Friday with theft by unlawful taking over $500.
• Oscar Lopez-Rivera, 31, of Nashville was charged Saturday with driving under the influence.
• Travis W. Nannie, 33, of Evansville, was charged Saturday with driving under the influence.
