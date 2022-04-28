The following list was compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Tomas E. Lopez, 19, of the 600 block of Chuck Gray Court, was charged Tuesday with driving under the influence.
• Byron W. Owen Jr., 31, of the 100 block of West 18th Street, was charged Wednesday with first-degree sodomy and first- degree rape.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• Brodi D. Pollard, 19, of the 2800 block of West Liam, was charged Wednesday with failure to appear; first-degree burglary; first-degree strangulation; violation of a Kentucky EPO/DVO; two counts of fourth-degree assault (one for domestic violence and one for child abuse); third-degree terroristic threatening; and third-degree criminal mischief.
• William D. Burke, 42, of the 100 block of East 18th Street, was charged Wednesday with driving under the influence; first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (methamphetamine); drug paraphernalia (buy/possess); possession of marijuana; second-degree terroristic threatening; and second-degree disorderly conduct.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.