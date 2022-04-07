The following list was taken from reports from area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Adam T. Gray, 39, of the 200 block of Young Road, was charged with theft of identity of another person without consent.
• A black 2012 Triumph Bonneville motorcycle was reported stolen Tuesday, April 5 from the 700 block of Allen Street.
• A burglary/ breaking and entering was reported Monday, April 4 in the 2600 block of Lancaster Avenue.
• A silver and black 2020 Jiangsu Baodiao Locomotive moped valued at $1,200 was reported stolen from the 1900 block of Wink Court.
