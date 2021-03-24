The following list was compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Tools totaling $270 were reported stolen on Wednesday from a residence in the 1400 block of Jackson Street.
• Blake M. Cecil, 18, of the 3300 block of Wilson Lane, was charged Tuesday with second-degree assault.
Traffic Accidents
• A 2012 Ford F150 truck driven by Matthew J. Mehling, 44, of Indiana, collided with a 2011 Dodge Caravan driven by Carolyn S. McDaniel, 63, of Utica, on Monday at East Ninth and Triplett streets. McDaniel was treated at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital and released.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Office
• Marquis D. Williams, 26, of the 2300 block of West Seventh Street, was charged Wednesday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), being a felon in possession of a firearm, drug paraphernalia (buy/possess), failure to wear seat belts, no registration receipt, failure to produce insurance card, operating a vehicle with expired operators license, and having no registration plates.
