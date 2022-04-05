The following list was taken from reports from area law enforcement agencies:

Daviess County Sheriff’s Office

• Eugene Cummings, 54, of the 1000 block of West Seventh Street

was charged Monday with first-degree sexual abuse of minor under 12, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth), possession of

drug paraphernalia and public intoxication.

Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.