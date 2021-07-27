The following list was taken from reports from area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Robert L. Carter, 37, of the 700 block of Dornell Street was charged Monday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth), public intoxication, third-degree criminal mischief and fourth-degree dating violence assault.
• Brian T. Lyons, 41, of the 2600 block of Wisteria Gardens was charged Monday with first-degree unlawful imprisonment.
• A Samsung Note 10 Plus valued at $999.99, and a Samsung Power Brick valued at $100 were reported stolen Friday from Hucks, 300 E. Parrish Ave.
• A roll top desk valued at $300, a black Lazyboy recliner valued at $800, a twin bed with trundle bed valued at $1,200, wall art valued at $100, and towels and washcloths valued at $100 were reported stolen on Friday in the 2300 block of Old Henderson Road.
• Six door knobs and locks valued at $72 and 10 lock and door reinforcers valued at $140.10 were reported stolen on Saturday from the Colonel House Motel, 1829 Triplett St.
• A Huffy bicycle valued at $50 was reported stolen Saturday in the 2200 block of Tamarack Road.
• An Owensboro Federal Credit Union debit card was reported stolen on Sunday in the 1200 block of Locust Street.
• A trailer valued at $2,000 was reported stolen on Sunday in the 700 block of Jackson Street.
