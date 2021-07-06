The following list was taken from reports from area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• James B. Annin, 53, of the 4000 block of Caddie Cove, was charged Monday with driving under the influence, improper or no windshield, failure of owner to maintain required insurance, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), drug paraphernalia (buy/possess), disregarding a traffic control device/traffic light, and possession of marijuana.
• Dale S. Adams, 56, of the 2500 block of West Eighth Street, was charged Monday with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (methamphetamine), first-degree possession of a controlled substance (LSD), drug paraphernalia (buy/possess), first-degree possession of a controlled substance (opiates), third-degree criminal trespassing.
• Johnny L. Worth II, 58, of the 700 block of Devonshire Drive, was charged Monday with driving under the influence.
• Louis Weck, 33, of the 1600 block of Griffith Avenue, was charged Monday with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (methamphetamine), first-degree possession of a controlled substance, second-degree possession of a controlled substance (hallucinogen), third-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, and drug paraphernalia (buy/possess).
• Chauncy W. Martin, 38, homeless, was charged Monday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), and possession of synthetic drugs.
• Elisha S. Early, 25, of the 2800 block of Brentwood Drive, was charged Sunday with second-degree burglary.
• Carl A. Nugent, 29, of the 200 block of Industrial Drive, was charged Sunday with failure to appear, second-degree burglary, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (heroin), first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), and drug paraphernalia (buy/possess).
Daviess County Sheriff’s Office
• Ashton M. Weaver, 18, of the 2800 block of Turfway Drive, was charged Monday with trafficking in marijuana, possession of an open alcoholic beverage in a motor vehicle, and no tail lamps.
