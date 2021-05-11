The following list was taken from reports from area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• First-degree sexual abuse was reported Sunday on Allen Street.
• An Apple laptop computer valued at $1,200, headphones valued at $20, a backpack valued at $75 and sunglasses valued at $150 were reported stolen on Sunday in the 200 block of Weikel Drive.
• A Samsung laptop computer valued at $300 and a Playstation 4 valued at $200 were reported stolen on Sunday in the 1100 block of Cedar Street.
• Second-degree criminal abuse of a child under 12 years old was reported Sunday on West Third Street.
• A white BMX bicycle valued at $120 was reported stolen on Sunday in the 2100 block of West Sixth Street.
• Cash in the amount of $500 was reported stolen Friday in the 600 block of Locust Street.
• A Smith and
Wesson pistol valued at $370 was reported stolen on Friday in the 1100 block of Oglesby Street.
• A Pelican rechargeable flashlight valued at $99 and a Bosch air compressor valued at $129, a lawnmower valued at $299, a cordless drill valued at $99, a reciprocating saw valued at $79, a battery charger valued at $99, a cordless oscillating tool valued $99, a cordless angle drill valued at $99 and an electric planer valued at $79 were reported stolen Friday in the 1400 block of Locust Street.
• A Chevy Equinox suffered $1,000 in damage after a report of criminal mischief on Friday.
• A Retrospec longboard skateboard valued at $70 was reported stolen on Friday in the 100 block of Daviess Street.
• A Dodge Durango valued at $6,000 was reported stolen on Friday in the 2400 block of Triad Drive.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• Jeremy P. Penrod, 33, of the 9600 block of U.S. 231 was charged on Monday with first-degree wanton endangerment, third-degree terroristic threatening and possession of marijuana.
