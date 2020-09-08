The following list was compiled from reports from area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Joseph M. Korfhage, 24, address unknown, was charged Monday with reckless driving, disregarding stop sign, failure to illuminate head lamps, alcohol intoxication in a public place, failure to produce insurance card, failure to register transfer of motor vehicle, license to be in possession, second-degree fleeing or evading police (on foot), second-degree burglary, and two probation violations for felony offenses.
• David A. Maberry, 22, of Masonville, was charged Sunday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), drug paraphernalia (buy/possess), and theft by unlawful taking ($500 or more, but under $10,000).
• Joshua A. Storms, 25, of Utica, was charged Sunday with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (methamphetamine), third-degree possession of a controlled substance (drug unspecified), and drug paraphernalia (buy/possess).
• Brandon S. Sikes, 40, of the 80th block of Woodford Avenue, was charged Sunday with a parole violation for a felony offense, and a second-degree fleeing and evading police (on foot).
