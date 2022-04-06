The following list was taken from reports from area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Jerry L. Rook, 38, of the 300 block of Hale Avenue was charged Tuesday with second-degree burglary and violation of EPO.
• A juvenile was charged Monday with theft of an automobile.
• Misty D. Roberts, 42, homeless, was charged Monday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Matthew Ray, 32, of the 2800 block of Arborgate Drive was charged Monday with first-degree burglary, first-degree wanton endangerment, second-degree assault, public intoxication, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth), possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a defaced firearm, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and second-degree disorderly conduct.
• Kyaw N. Kae, 58, of the 2000 block of Lydia Drive was charged Monday with third-degree assault.
• Isabella L. Crow, 20, of the 1500 block of West Third Street was charged Monday with trafficking in a controlled substance and theft of property.
