The following list was taken from reports from area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Joshua J. Swanagan, 40, of the 1900 block of East 17th Street, was charged Monday with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (methamphetamine).
• Damage to an exit door totaling $1,000 was reported Monday at Rent One, 3545 Frederica St.
• An air conditioner unit valued at $2,000 was reported stolen Monday from a residence in the 1500 block of West Fifth Street.
• Nothing was stolen in a second-degree burglary that was reported Sunday from a residence in the 2600 block of South Cherokee Drive.
• Nothing was stolen in a third-degree burglary that was reported Sunday from Coppage Rentals, 1706 J.R. Miller Blvd.
Traffic Accidents
• A single-vehicle accident resulted in a postal worker being injured Monday in the 2500 block of French Street. Police arrived on the scene to find Ashley M. Tyner, 32, of Leitchfield, who had been driving the USPS vehicle, slumped over in the passenger seat and unresponsive, with the vehicle up against a utility pole. Witnesses on the scene said they had observed Tyner having what appeared to be a seizure. Tyner was treated at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital and released.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Office
• Ronald A. Baker Jr., 22, of the 400 block of Sutton Lane, was charged Tuesday with disarming a police officer, menacing, second-degree disorderly conduct, and third-degree assault (police officer).
• Lyndsey R. Brown, 19, of the 2200 block of East 19th Street, was charged Tuesday with third-degree assault (police officer), third-degree terroristic threatening, second-degree disorderly conduct, and menacing.
