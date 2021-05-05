The following list was taken from reports from area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Maxwell Leisure, 23, of the 1200 block of JT King Road was charged Tuesday with driving under the influence.
• Ronald Joseph Philpot, 50, of the 1500 block of West Fourth Street was charged Tuesday with first-degree criminal mischief, second-degree disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.
• A Glock .45 caliber pistol valued at $340 was reported stolen on Monday in the 1200 block of Moreland Avenue.
• Cash in the amount of $400 and a Trac phone valued at $100 were reported stolen on Monday at OYO Townhouse, 3136 W. Second St.
• Jewelry valued at $9,000 was reported stolen on Monday from a home in the 400 block of East 20th Street.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• Dell Michael Taylor, 56, of the 3400 block West Parrish Avenue was charged Tuesday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Jacklyn Renee Jackson, 23, of the 2300 block of Pardon Avenue was charged Tuesday with first-degree promoting contraband, giving an officer a false ID and probation violation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.