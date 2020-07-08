The following list was compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Victoria S. Micaletti, 26, of the 1600 block of West Fourth Street was charged Tuesday with theft of identity.
• Tracey L. Humphrey, 49, homeless, was charged Monday with third-degree burglary.
• A iPhone 11, cash, a backpack and clothing worth $1,040 were reported stolen in a Monday robbery on Warwick Drive near Placid Place.
• A precision laser tool and a phone charger worth $4,030 were reported stolen Monday from a vehicle parked in the 3100 block of Burlew Boulevard. The precision laser tool was recovered.
• Nothing was taken in a Monday burglary at a home in the 1600 block of Parkdale Drive.
• A motor vehicle registration plate was reported stolen Monday from a home in the 700 block of Gunther Avenue.
• A computer table worth $90 was reported stolen in a Monday burglary at a home in the 1300 block of Jackson Street.
Traffic accidents
• Two vehicles collided at 10:27 a.m. Sunday on Salem Drive near J.R. Miller Boulevard. They were a car driven by Bu W. Paw, 20 of the 4600 block of Towne Square Court and a sport utility vehicle driven by Dorothy G. Hatcher-McDonald, 80, of the 4500 block of Countryside Drive. Hatcher-McDonald was treated for injuries at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital and released.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• Joshua W. Hazel, 21, of the 600 block of Clay Street was charged Saturday with driving under the influence.
• Alexis Ambs, 23, of Utica of was charged Friday with driving under the influence.
• A checkbook and vehicle registration papers were reported stolen Saturday from a pickup truck parked in the 4300 block of Eastgate Drive.
• A cell phone was reported stolen Monday from a camper in the 4600 block of Thruston-Dermont Road.
• A GPS system was reported stolen Monday from a vehicle parked in the 5400 block of Lane Road.
• A mailbox was reported destroyed by fireworks Saturday in the 2700 block of Keller Road.
