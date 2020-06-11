The following is compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• William D. Barnes, 40, of Dawson Springs was charged Tuesday with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (meth).
• Christopher D. Sweeney, 33, of the 800 block of East 21st Street was charged Tuesday with theft of identity.
• Mindy E. Stewart, 41, of Madisonville was charged Tuesday with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (meth).
• Jesse L. Sullivan, 32, of the 1700 block of Virginia Court was charged Tuesday with second-degree burglary and theft by unlawful taking over $500.
• Zachary R. Easler, 31, of the 2200 block of Berkshire Drive was charged Tuesday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• A juvenile was charged Monday with first-degree wanton endangerment.
• A wicker desk and chair set, two bicycles and a tote filled with women’s clothing were reported stolen Tuesday from a rental storage facility in the 1800 block of East Fourth Street.
• A trailer, a riding lawn mower, yard tools, an air compressor and hand tools worth $1,000 were reported stolen in a Tuesday burglary at a home in the 1700 block of East 20th Street.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• A motorcycle was reported stolen from a
home in the 6800 block of Lamplite Circle.
• Two vehicles were broken into Tuesday at a home in the 4200 block of Hayden Park Drive. A wallet, ID cards and $200 in cash were taken from one of the vehicles. Windows on the vehicles were smashed during the thefts.
• A scooter was reported stolen Tuesday from a home in the 2200 block of Arlington Park Drive.
•A motorcycle was reported stolen Tuesday from a home in the 6900 block of Leslie Lane.
•A Jeep Liberty was reported stolen Tuesday from Sanders Auto Sales, 1100 East Fifth St.
Traffic accidents
• Three vehicles collided at 10:51 a.m. Tuesday on Triplett Street near East Third Street. They were a pickup truck driven by Shane C. Bennett, 24, of the 1300 block of East Parrish Avenue, a car driven by Viola Wenzler, 84, of the 2200 block of Triple Crown Way, and a pickup truck driven by Byron J. Simmons, 65, of Radcliff. Simmons’ vehicle also struck the side of a home in the collision. Wenzler and Simmons were treated for injuries at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital and released.
•A car driven by Kaley L. Steadman, 21, of Utica left the road at 11:53 a.m. Tuesday in the 4300 block of Crane Pond Road. Steadman was treated for injuries at OHRH and released.
• A moped driven by Paul E. Pile, 62, of jackknifed, struck a mailbox and overturned at 2:59 p.m. Sunday in the 2700 block of South Hampton Road. Pile was in serious condition Wednesday at OHRH.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.