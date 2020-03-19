The following is compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Merchandise worth $631 was reported stolen Sunday from Walmart, 5031 Frederica St.
• Two pairs of Nike shoes worth $190 were reported stolen in a Tuesday theft from a vehicle parked in the 500 block of Hall Street. The vehicle sustained $450 in damages.
• A television, athletic wear and various prescription drugs worth $1,005 were reported
stolen Tuesday from a
home in the 400 block of Burlew Boulevard.
Traffic Accidents
• A car driven by Keraven McFarland, 18, of the 1600 block of East 11th Street struck a mailbox at 3:24 p.m. Tuesday in the 2300 block of Southeastern Parkway. McFarland was treated for injuries at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital and released.
• Two vehicles collided at 9:25 a.m. Tuesday on New Hartford Road near Foors Lane. They were a car driven by Karla F. Heredia, 19, of the Beaver Dam and a semitrailer driven by Raymond Sirois, 58, of Utica. Heredia was treated for injuries at OHRH and released.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.