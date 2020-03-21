The following is compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Desmond M. Griffith, 21, of the 500 block of Elm Street was charged Friday with tampering with physical evidence.
• David L. Simmons,
50, of the 3600 block
of Hummingbird Loop
was charged Thursday
with first-degree
possession of a controlled
substance (meth).
• Pau S. Khai, 44, of the 3800 block of Frederica Street was charged Thursday with driving under the influence.
• A juvenile was charged Wednesday with second-degree burglary.
• Two TVs sustained a total of $678 in vandalism damage in a Thursday burglary at a home in the 2400 block of North York Street.
• Items of undetermined value were reported stolen Thursday from Target, 5151 Frederica St.
• A Chrysler 300M worth $2,000 was reported stolen Thursday from a home in the 1300 block of West Fourth Street.
• Groceries and other items worth $794 were reported stolen Thursday from Walmart, 3151 Kentucky 54. The items were recovered.
• A Ford Fusion, a handbag and a purse worth $8,070 were reported stolen Thursday from a home in the 3000 block of Yosemite Drive.
• Prescription drugs worth $10 were reported stolen Thursday from a home in the 1300 block of West Second Street.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.