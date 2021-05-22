The following list was taken from reports from area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Rober E. Bowlin, 25, of the 3200 block of Meadowland Drive was charged Friday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Brian T. Lyons, 41, of the 2600 block of Wisteria Gardens was charged Thursday with first-degree unlawful imprisonment.
• Joshua L. Russell, 35, homeless, was charged Friday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Kylee J. Caldwell, 29, of 3400 block of Daviess Street was charged Thursday with theft by unlawful taking over $500.
• Clothing, a smart phone and cash worth $1,350 were reported stolen Thursday from a vehicle parked in the 200 block of Heartwood Court.
• A GMC Sierra pickup truck worth $2,500 was reported stolen Thursday while parked in the 800 block of East 18th Street.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• Justin P. Skelton, 38, of Evansville was charged Thursday with second-degree burglary.
• A firearm discharge was reported Thursday at a home in the 500 block of East Fifth Street. Reports say the victim told deputies a person in a red pickup truck fired several shots at the home. No injuries were reported.
Kentucky State Police
• Derrick A. Patterson, 33, of the 2000 block of West Ninth Street was charged Friday with driving under the influence.
