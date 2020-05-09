The following list was compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• David A. Duncan, 36, of Evansville, was charged Thursday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• A robbery was reported Thursday in the 100 block of Venable Avenue. The victim told police he was struck from behind by an unknown suspect, who stole the victim’s wallet.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• Christopher J. Bartlett, 23, of the 1400 block of Pearl Street was charged Friday with theft by unlawful taking over $500.
• Heather M. Brooks, 29, of the 900 block of Marianna Drive was charged Thursday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Tyler A. Maffia, 22, of the 700 block of Wandering Lane was charged Thursday with driving under the influence.
Kentucky State Police
• Jay H. Bishop, 28, of Nashville, Tennessee, was charged Thursday with driving under the influence.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.