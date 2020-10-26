Owensboro Police Department
• Dominque Jerrell Evans, 31, of the 1100 block of Pennbrooke Avenue, was charged Sunday with second-degree assault.
Kentucky State Police
• Stephen Glenn Daugherty, 27, of Utica, was charged Sunday with first-degree fleeing or evading police (motor vehicle), second-degree fleeing or evading police (on foot), operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of a controlled substance, driving on a DUI-suspended license and second-degree possession of a controlled substance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.