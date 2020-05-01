The following is compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Jason L. Pirtle, 52, 2000 block of West Fourth Street was charged Wednesday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Tools, security cameras and clothing worth were reported stolen Wednesday from Menard’s, 3001 Heartland Crossing Boulevard.
• A Dodge Charger worth $1,500 was reported stolen Wednesday from a home in the 700 block of Scherm Road.
• An assault was reported Wednesday in the 2700 block of West Fifth Street. The victim was reportedly assaulted by an acquaintance and suffered injuries to the head and leg, and was taken to Owensboro Health Regional Hospital for treatment.
