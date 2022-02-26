The following marriage licenses were recorded from Feb. 16-22:
• Katie Mae McDaniel, 20, and Seth Collins Midkiff, 19
• Kerry Elizabeth Young, 39, and Jose Jesus Martinez-Ayala, 40
• Alta Juanita Love, 39, and Martin James Morris, 31
• Nicole Michelle Ludvigsen, 22, and Alexander Conard Carner, 23
• Bonnie Elizabeth Relinski, 41, and Michael Eugene Manley, 59
• Brittany Allison Stanley, 32, and Jonathan Neil Lindquist, 35
• Samantha Kaye Henning, 33, and Randall Lee Redfern, 28
• Najwa Deyaun Hammond, 30, Steven Lamar Mastin, Jr., 33
• Jennifer Leigh Minton, 26, and Lucas Stroud Ray, 32
• Alyssa Lyn Knight, 32, and David Michael Collier, 32
• Jamie Lynn Schmitt, 40, and Edward Dean Newman, 53
• Shalonna Renette Coker, 46, and Dorsey Reo Slaughters, Jr., 50
• Emmy Ann Voyles, 20, and Cameron Joseph Schenk, 19
• Brianna Elizabeth Boswell, 24, and Daniel Thomas George, 25
• Wanda Faye Logan, 72, and William Shannon Boykin, 74
• Martika Christine Martin, 28, and Dustin James Craney, 32
• Gracie Dianne Morrison, 22, and Aaron Eugene Dawson, 21
• Janae Elizabeth Hastings, 30, Aaron Scott Johnston, 35
• Maleah Nicole Shepherd, 27, and Devin Paul Nunez, 28
• Ginger Carol Everly, 25, and Anthony Gage Wayne, 26
• Ashley Marie Reckelhoff, 25, and Nickolas Adam Teaford, 27
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.