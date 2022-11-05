The following marriage licenses were issued this week:
• Lauren Elizabeth Freels, 32, and Nathan Aaron Newton, 31
• Rebecca Jean Boling, 60, and Donald Lee Crowe, 62
• Sicilly Beth Rhineburger, 21, and Matthew Cole Douglas, 23
• Brandy Lynn Murray, 45, and Debra Marie Knight, 42
• Jill Marie Gentry, 52, and Donald Lee Greenwell, 61
• Kelsey Renee Smith, 28, and Dylan Lee Barr, 27
• Katie Marie Miller, 26, and William Lawerence Ashford, 30
• Jessica Rae Geary, 31, and Michael Paul Sowders, 33
• Christina Paige Westerfield, 30, and Daniel Joseph Brown, 31
• Olania Faye Browning, 43, and Jeremy Brian Calloway, 46
• Darlene Johnson, 67, and David Lee Gatewood, 79
• Taylor Nichole Payne, 27, and Shane Thomas Fulkerson, 27
• Ashley Brooke Fulkerson, 24, and Carlton Grant Payne, 27
