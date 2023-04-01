The following marriage licenses were recorded between March 15-29:
• Amber Irene Howard, 43, and William Arzell Fowler, Jr., 51
• Lisa Michelle Osborne, 47, and Timothy Wayne Ball, 48
• Esther Osorio Sanchez, 27, and Yader Daniel Calero Rugama, 35
• Chelsey Kay Brown, 29, and James Wayne Robertson, Jr., 37
• Tena Marie Wilkinson, 59, and Christopher Lee Goodman, 51
• Jennifer Mae Hutchison, 44, and Charles Patrick Shoemaker, 47
• Betsy Jean Richardson, 36, and Phillip Anthony West, 42
• Latosha Dannielle Barrett, 38, and Shawn Martel Bradford, 43
• Pennie Marie Urbina, 41, and Jerry Lynn Boone, Jr., 44
• Sydney Rose Apprell, 23, and Lane Forrest Kennemore, 25
• Pamela Sue Roberts, 63, and Mark Norris Paul, 65
• Micheal Adale Hunt,
36, and Tommy Junior Vincent, 31
• Skylar Marie Rosebush, 22, and Wyatt Colt Rickard, 20
• Kayla Michelle Nix, 33, and Michael Avery Chance, 50
