The following marriage licenses were issued between April 5-12:
• Kayla Louise Mattingly, 26, and Jon Allen Fares, II, 27
• Lauren Elizabeth St. Clair, 25, and Nathan Scott Hinton, 23
• Ashley Nicole Wear, 31, and Ryan Keith Kiper, 29
• Francis Marie Carrico, 46, and Sammy Berin Woods, Jr., 42
• Sabrina Gail Ward, 20, and Chase Christopher Chatmon, 21
• Hailey Renee Nealen, 23, and Robert Michael Wathen, 24
• Hannah Marie Trogden, 23, and Nathaniel Joseph Pearl, 25
• Linda Jean Gatzke, 53, and Thomas Jermaine Howard, 50
