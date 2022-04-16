The following marriage licenses were issued this week:
• Cayla Jo Trout, 29, and Tyler Alan Meyer, 30
• Janetta Lyn Carden, 48, and Lonnie Gates Mackey, 58
• Bailey Anna Ruth Kennedy, 26, and Sean Michael Nunnelly, 30
• Cerria Renee Berry, 25, and Cody Wayne Richeson, 27
• Lacey Michelle Kase, 27, and William Travis Young, 34
• Rachel Eleanor Friedland, 23, and Jesse Stuart Hibbs, 20
• Meredith Lynn Howard, 21, and Jacob Tyler Hancock, 24
• Audra Marie Dunn, 28, and John Logan Malcom, 31
• Fallon Mineer, 39, and Jarrod Ryan Richards, 40
• Natalee Paige Williams, 27, and Charles Ray Armstrong, 29
• Candi Sue Summers, 41, and Michael Marshall Hillard, 32
• Zotera Maria Angela Ventura Argueta, 28, and Dominic Jerome Jackson, 33
