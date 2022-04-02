The following marriage licenses were recorded from March 23 through March 30:
• Patsy Morgan Tivitt, 23, and Kurtis Bryce Moore, 24
• Ashley Marie Shirel, 31, and Leonard Wayne Bratcher, 58
• Megan Jewell Marie Morris, 24, and Dylan Thomas Joines, 25
• Mary Lauren Dixon, 22, and Erin Taylor Cain, 24
• Adrian William Matheu Kidd, 21, and Jessie Christhoper Snodgrass, 53
• Kathleen Marie Roark, 54, and Vincent Carida, 61
• Haylea Danielle Vanderver, 26, and Michael Daniel Vanderver, 29
• Jessica Jo Lagenour, 32, and Derek Wayne Huff, 32
• Kayla Renee Cox, 35, and Nathan Cole Kelley, 32
• Erin Elizabeth Shannon, 38, and Justin Gary Clark, 35
• Dana Marie Ellis, 29, and Jesse Lee Alan Vanover, 24
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.