The following marriage licenses were recorded April 13 through April 20:
• Fallon Mineer, 39,
and Jarrod Ryan Richards, 40
• Natalee Paige Williams, 27, and Charles Ray Armstrong, 29
• Candi Sue Summers, 41, and Michael Marshall Hillard, 32
• Zotera Maria Angela Ventura Argueta, 28, and Dominic Jerome Jackson, 33
• Raven Nickcole Little, 24, and Andrew Tyler Kirkman, 25
• Brittany LaRae Logsdon, 39, and John Michael Heishman, 43
• Felicia Lynn Troutman, 28, and Nicholas Tyler Nicely, 26
• Danielle Ann Davenport, 36, and Dallas Jermaine Shepard, 44
• Cecelia Lynn Millay, 30, and James Todd Jones, Jr., 33
• Natasha Faith Crandall, 43, and Jeffrey David Embry, 44
• Mary Louise Proctor, 30, and Nicholas Scott Devine, 35
• Stephani Michelle Damin, 32, and Aaron Scott Magan, 36
• Skyler Lane Burton, 28, and Lucas Wayne Mitchell, 28
• Dawt Iang Par, 18, and Cesar Noel Benitez, 23
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.